Is America the new socialist frontier? Do the new radical Democrats elected to the House of Representatives interpret the mid-term elections as an endorsement of socialism? Are their demands the total opposite of the Constitution and American traditional values?

What are many of the new Democrats promoting? Economic redistribution, open borders, repeal of the Second Amendment, abolition of the Electoral College, the election of the president by popular vote, and voting rights and health care for illegal immigrants (in California and New York). This is not what America is all about.

Time to choose America. Do you want a Democratic republic or a Socialist nation? Do you want freedom or tyranny?