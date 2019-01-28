State Lands Surveys Hollister Ranch Tidelands

The California State Lands Commission is in the finishing stages of surveying the high-tide line along the Hollister Ranch’s eight-and-a-half mile beachfront. Started in early December, the survey aims to better define state-owned tidelands — shoreline below the mean high-tide line — as state agencies revisit a long mothballed 1982 public-access plan for Hollister Ranch beaches.
