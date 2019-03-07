WEATHER »

Collusion?

By

Many comments have been made suggesting the Robert Mueller investigation has produced no evidence of Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond. As of yet, however, no report has been given to Congress and very little information has been made public. Therefore, it’s mere speculation as to whether there is or isn’t such evidence. Trump incessantly tweets, “there was No Collusion!!!” If that’s the case, why do Trump and his associates threaten witnesses and their families? Why has the GOP turned into an angry mob, seemingly with no other purpose than to shield the president from the rule of law even if it requires lying, perjury or obstruction of justice?

Trump has manufactured the need for a “big, beautiful wall” as a diversion from this investigation and his many other legal entanglements. He claims we need a wall or a fence on our southern border to keep out criminals. Has the fence around the White House kept out the GOP thugs already indicted, arrested, convicted or who have pleaded guilty and are facing serious jail time? They were, in Trump’s own words, “the best people” he could assemble.

Wake up, America! No one, including Donald Trump (aka: the “Crown Prince of Corruption”), is above the law.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

UCs Hold Tuition Steady for 2019-20

University of California President Napolitano says she counts on governor and legislators to fill the gap in ...

The Santa Barbara Disaster Prep Guide

It’s best to plan ahead for the worst.

The Go-Bag

Pack enough to survive on your own for at least 72 hours.

Do You Live in a Red Zone?

And do you know the difference between a Flood Advisory and a Flood Warning?

Where to Get Good Information

From text alerts to the Radio Ready system, there are plenty of options.