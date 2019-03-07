Many comments have been made suggesting the Robert Mueller investigation has produced no evidence of Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond. As of yet, however, no report has been given to Congress and very little information has been made public. Therefore, it’s mere speculation as to whether there is or isn’t such evidence. Trump incessantly tweets, “there was No Collusion!!!” If that’s the case, why do Trump and his associates threaten witnesses and their families? Why has the GOP turned into an angry mob, seemingly with no other purpose than to shield the president from the rule of law even if it requires lying, perjury or obstruction of justice?

Trump has manufactured the need for a “big, beautiful wall” as a diversion from this investigation and his many other legal entanglements. He claims we need a wall or a fence on our southern border to keep out criminals. Has the fence around the White House kept out the GOP thugs already indicted, arrested, convicted or who have pleaded guilty and are facing serious jail time? They were, in Trump’s own words, “the best people” he could assemble.

Wake up, America! No one, including Donald Trump (aka: the “Crown Prince of Corruption”), is above the law.