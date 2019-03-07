Get Involved, Get Trained

There’s no shortage of volunteer opportunities around. It’s the same with CPR, First Aid, and CERT trainings. You just need to know where to look:

CERT Training

The CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program trains people in basic disaster-response skills, including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and medical operations. Using classroom trainings and in-person exercises, CERT members can help neighbors or coworkers in an emergency when professional responders are not immediately available.

• Santa Barbara County Fire Department

(mike.eliason@sbcfire.com; [805] 681-5556)

• Santa Barbara City Fire Department

(ymcglinchey@santabarbaraca.gov; [805] 564-5711)

• UC Santa Barbara/Isla Vista

(james.caesar@ucsb.edu; [805] 450-1437)

• City of Carpinteria

(mimia@ci.carpinteria.ca.gov; [805] 755-4401)

• City of Goleta

(arodriguez@cityofgoleta.org; [805] 961-7571)

• City of Lompoc

(C_Ruda@ci.lompoc.ca.gov; [805] 736-4513)

• City of Santa Maria/City of Guadalupe

(rdugger@cityofsantamaria.org; [805] 925-0951)

CPR and First Aid Training

• American Red Cross, Central

California Region (redcross.org; [805] 687-1331)

• Channel Islands YMCA Association

([805] 569-1109; ciymca.org)

• REI ([805]-560-1938)

• Stop the Bleed: Safety Matters Certified Training

(cprtrainingsb.com; [805] 705-9222)

Listos Training

Listos is a basic public education program in emergency and disaster preparedness for Spanish-speaking communities, with a focus on individuals, their families, and their homes.

(listos.org; [805] 896-4226)

Volunteer

• Santa Barbara County Promoters Network

(sbcpromotersnetwork.weebly.com)

• Direct Relief International (directrelief.org)

• American Red Cross, Central California Region

(redcross.org; [805] 687-1331)

• Habitat for Humanity for Southern Santa Barbara County

(sbhabitat.org; [805] 692-2226)

• Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade (sbbucketbrigade.org)

• Santa Barbara Response Network

(sbresponsenetwork.org; [805] 699-5608)

• Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group, or MERRAG, pronounced “mirage” (merrag.org)