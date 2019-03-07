WEATHER »

Get Involved, Get Trained

Resources for CPR, First Aid Training and Volunteer Opportunities

There’s no shortage of volunteer opportunities around. It’s the same with CPR, First Aid, and CERT trainings. You just need to know where to look:

CERT Training

The CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program trains people in basic disaster-response skills, including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and medical operations. Using classroom trainings and in-person exercises, CERT members can help neighbors or coworkers in an emergency when professional responders are not immediately available.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

(mike.eliason@sbcfire.com; [805] 681-5556)

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

(ymcglinchey@santabarbaraca.gov; [805] 564-5711)

UC Santa Barbara/Isla Vista

(james.caesar@ucsb.edu; [805] 450-1437)

City of Carpinteria

(mimia@ci.carpinteria.ca.gov; [805] 755-4401)

City of Goleta

(arodriguez@cityofgoleta.org; [805] 961-7571)

City of Lompoc

(C_Ruda@ci.lompoc.ca.gov; [805] 736-4513)

City of Santa Maria/City of Guadalupe

(rdugger@cityofsantamaria.org; [805] 925-0951)

CPR and First Aid Training

American Red Cross, Central

California Region (redcross.org; [805] 687-1331)

Channel Islands YMCA Association

([805] 569-1109; ciymca.org)

REI ([805]-560-1938)

Stop the Bleed: Safety Matters Certified Training

(cprtrainingsb.com; [805] 705-9222)

Listos Training

Listos is a basic public education program in emergency and disaster preparedness for Spanish-speaking communities, with a focus on individuals, their families, and their homes.

(listos.org; [805] 896-4226)

Volunteer

Santa Barbara County Promoters Network

(sbcpromotersnetwork.weebly.com)

Direct Relief International (directrelief.org)

American Red Cross, Central California Region

(redcross.org; [805] 687-1331)

Habitat for Humanity for Southern Santa Barbara County

(sbhabitat.org; [805] 692-2226)

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade (sbbucketbrigade.org)

Santa Barbara Response Network

(sbresponsenetwork.org; [805] 699-5608)

Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group, or MERRAG, pronounced “mirage” (merrag.org)

