SBCC’s ‘Significant Other’ Theatre Group Presents Play About Being Single

Touted by the New York Times as “a tenderly unromantic romantic comedy, as richly funny as it is ultimately heart-stirring,” Joshua Harmon’s play Significant Other tells the story of Jordan, a single twentysomething looking for “the one.” Along the way Jordan discovers that finding a partner is just one of life’s challenges and that discovering your path and supporting your friends and loved ones are equally difficult tasks.

For its final production of the season, the Theatre Group at SBCC presents Significant Other, April 12-27, at the Jurkowitz Theatre. The play, which ran on Broadway in spring 2017, is directed by Katie Laris with an ensemble cast including Hazel Brady, Christian Duarte, Marion Freitag, Manuel Davila, Aurora C. Gooch, Justin Kang, Irving Soto, and Annabell Walker. The play’s dialogue contains adult language and explores mature situations, so you may want to leave the kiddies at home.

Significant Other previews April 11 and runs April 12-27 at SBCC’s Jurkowitz Theatre. Call (805) 965-5935 or see theatergroupsbcc.com.