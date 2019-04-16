Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Village Properties Opens New Office

Village Properties Realtors, Santa Barbara’s largest locally owned real estate company, has opened a new office at 1296 Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara.

“We love our local community and are thrilled to open our second office on Coast Village Road to further serve the needs of our clients and the community,” said Renee Grubb, owner and co-founder of Village Properties.

The new office is in a mixed-use building that features four commercial spaces on the ground floor. Village Properties’ neighbors in the commercial spaces include Heather James Fine Art and the Folded Hills Wine Tasting Room, which is the first wine tasting room on Coast Village Road.



Village Properties has been representing buyers and sellers in Santa Barbara County for over twenty years and is the the top-producing real estate company in the area. Their team of agents offers individualized attention, personalized service, and tailor-made marketing.Village Properties has offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Santa Ynez, serving the communities of Ojai, Ventura, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, and Santa Ynez. For more information, visit villagesite.com

