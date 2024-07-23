Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect for Assaulting Kids Riding E-Bikes on State Street

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Santa Barbara Police officers arrested 65-year-old Kyle Donald Calvello of Santa Barbara County on July 21, for allegedly hitting a girl in the face and shoving a boy after they were reportedly riding their e-bikes on the sidewalk on State Street.

After an altercation between Calvello and a group of juveniles amplified into a battery, a bystander stepped in to confront Calvello, resulting in a physical fight between the two. In a video posted on Instagram by one of the witnesses, Calvello is seen throwing an A-frame sidewalk sign at the other man. Other bystanders broke up the fight.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at the State Street and De la Guerra Plaza area around 6 p.m. Sunday. Upon arriving, the other adult male fled the scene, leaving Calvello and the juveniles.

Calvello was arrested and booked for battery, child endangerment, and criminal threats. He is being held on a $50,000 bail. The case is still under investigation.