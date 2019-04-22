Chumash Earth Day to be Held April 27 on Santa Ynez Reservation

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Environmental Department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kitiyepumu’ Park, located on the Santa Ynez Reservation at 100 Via Juana Lane.

Photo: Courtesy Chumash Earth Day, which will feature tree planting, will be a free event that’s open to the public on April 27.

This zero-waste event will feature activities for all ages, including tree plantings, arts and crafts, special appearances by Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear, a live performance by local musician Dewey Roberts, raffle prizes and a food truck with items for sale from Point Break Pizza. The event is open to the public, and free parking will be available at the Tribal Hall, with shuttle service to Kitiyepumu’ Park.

Local businesses and organizations will be in attendance, including Caltrans, Care for Paws, Center for Sustainable Energy, DoTerra, U.S. Forest Service, Friends of the California Condors, Green Business of Santa Barbara County, Los Padres Forest Watch, Rincon Vitova and Santa Ynez Solar.

For more information about Chumash Earth Day, please contact Keri Dodson at (805) 688-7997 or at kdodson@santaynezchumash.org.

The Environmental Department was established by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Government in 1998. Its mission is to prepare tribal lands for environmental adaptation, to protect and regenerate natural resources, and to cultivate the connection between culture, spirit, and community through collaboration and education. The department implements education and outreach, zero waste, water resources, climate adaptation and habitat restoration programs for the tribal community. To learn more about its programs and efforts in the community, visitwww.syceo.org.