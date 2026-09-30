After more than three decades advocating for victims and others whose voices often go unheard, Joyce Dudley has a new legacy: a statewide law-enforcement initiative inspired by her concern for first responders.

The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) voted to name the new wellness program for the former Santa Barbara County district attorney, recognizing the years she spent pushing to change how law-enforcement agencies prepare for and respond to the toll the work takes on their employees.

The Joyce E. Dudley Organizational Wellness Initiative provides training, guidelines, and resources to help California law-enforcement agencies support the physical and mental health of officers, dispatchers, and professional staff throughout their careers — not only after they encounter a crisis.

For Dudley, seeing that vision become a statewide program is what she calls a “dream come true.” Her push for change gained urgency after the Montecito debris flow.

In the early hours of Jan. 9, 2018, Dudley woke to what sounded like an airplane crashing into her front yard. She heard boulders tumbling and water rushing past her home but couldn’t see what was happening outside.

Dudley called a county emergency official, then helped her husband, frail with advanced-stage cancer, reach the highest part of their home. They waited there as the debris flow tore through Montecito.

Hours later, Fire Chief Eric Peterson, who was also a close family friend, called with news about Dudley’s son Sam, a Santa Barbara County firefighter responding to the disaster.

Sam was safe, the chief told them. He had been through something difficult, but the chief was confident Sam would tell his parents about it himself.

About a week later, Sam invited his parents to his home. He told them how he and three other firefighters rescued a severely injured 2-year-old boy from the mud — and how he later found the child’s older brother, who had died.

The experience stayed with him. Sam admitted he could not stop thinking about what happened. He sought counseling to help him process the trauma of that night.

Dudley saw courage in her son’s decision to ask for help. She also began thinking about the first responders who did not — or believed they could not.

“Once I became aware of the extent of the problem and the possible solutions, I couldn’t let it go,” Dudley said. The issue then became much larger than her son. “It wasn’t about him anymore,” she said. “It was about all the other first responders who work in the fields now or will work in those fields in the future.”

The debris flow killed 23 people, injured more than 160, and damaged hundreds of buildings. It also left firefighters, law-enforcement officers, dispatchers, medical workers, and others to process what they had witnessed while continuing to serve the community.

For Dudley, her son’s experience exposed a larger problem: First responders were trained to manage emergencies, but the wellness support available to them was often insufficient and varied widely among agencies.

Sam said the disaster was emotionally challenging for many of the emergency personnel who worked it. But it also helped spur the growth of mental-health and peer-support programs within Santa Barbara County.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” he said. “Somehow there were some good things that came out of it, and that was one of the things.”

Sam said local first responders are fortunate to have strong support from community organizations, a level of help his mother recognized was not available everywhere. The statewide initiative, he said, can give agencies across California tools to build their own wellness programs.

Dudley’s response to the issue followed a pattern established long before she became district attorney. Before entering law, Dudley worked in early-childhood education. She has traced her decision to become an attorney to an incident in which she said she saw a father kick his young child. After reporting the incident, Dudley learned the agency responsible for investigating was overwhelmed by a backlog of cases.

“If you want to change the system, why don’t you become a lawyer?” an employee told her. She did. Dudley attended law school at night while raising three sons and joined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in 1990. She spent 20 years as a deputy district attorney, prosecuting violent crimes involving vulnerable victims, before voters elected her district attorney in 2010.

Dudley, center, during her time as chair of POST Commission | Credit: Courtesy

She served until her retirement in 2022. She also served on the California POST Commission, including as its chair, and was later appointed chair of the state’s Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board.

Across those roles, Dudley said her focus remained public safety and protecting people who could not always protect themselves. Her son’s experience expanded that focus to the people responsible for protecting everyone else.

Dudley traveled to New York to speak with firefighters about the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and police officials confronting officer suicides. She met with law-enforcement officers in Boston about their response to the Boston Marathon bombing.

She brought public-safety leaders together, met with lawmakers and repeatedly raised the issue at POST Commission meetings.

Her message was that first responders needed more than “rehab” after trauma. They also needed what she called “pre-hab”: preparation, education, and support built into the profession before a crisis.

Manny Alvarez, POST’s executive director, said the agency had no coordinated organizational wellness program when Dudley began raising the issue with him. There was also debate over whether wellness belonged within POST’s statewide role or should remain the responsibility of individual departments.

“At that point, we were doing really nothing on wellness,” Alvarez said.

Dudley kept returning to the issue. At public meetings, she asked POST leaders what they were doing, pressed them for timelines and continued following up after she retired.

“She was really the driving force behind it,” Alvarez said.

POST partnered with the UC San Diego Centers for Integrative Health to develop agency wellness plans and train Organizational Wellness Coordinators. POST has since updated the coordinator course and now administers it directly.

The initiative now reaches officers and dispatchers at multiple stages of their careers. Recruits receive instruction in emotional intelligence, mental health, substance misuse, financial wellness, and resilience. Those subjects are reinforced during field training and in instruction for public-safety dispatchers. The Organizational Wellness Coordinator Course prepares sworn and professional staff to assess their agencies’ needs, develop wellness plans, and connect employees with appropriate resources.

POST also offers organizational-wellness guidelines, executive seminars, management studies, and a statewide conference.

The broader framework allows agencies to address their own challenges, Alvarez said. One department may be confronting physical injuries and workers’ compensation claims, while another may be seeing substance misuse or the accumulated effects of traumatic calls. Rather than prescribing the same program for every department, the initiative provides a framework agencies can use to identify their needs and develop a response.

It also places responsibility on the organization — not only the individual first responder. The goal is to make wellness part of an agency’s culture and provide support before, during and after a crisis.

For Sam, the approach reflects a principle already fundamental to public safety: prevention. “We don’t want to react to someone’s mental-health crisis,” he said. “We want to be proactive and give them the tools ahead of time.” First responders know difficult calls will come, he said; preparation helps them navigate those experiences and know they are supported.

Joyce Dudley and her son Sam, now a captain in the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | Credit: Courtesy

Earlier this year, POST Commission Chair Geoff Long proposed naming the program for Dudley. Long recalled her pressing him about wellness when he worked in the legislature and told commissioners the effort had been driven “from the ground up.”

“She’s been on it,” Long said. “She created it. She pushed it. She continues to work it.” Long described Dudley as “the one person who really did initiate this thing and has driven it this far.” The commission approved the motion by unanimous consent.

To Sam, that persistence is characteristic of his mother. “When she is passionate about something, she will go to every limit to make sure that it gets done,” he said.

Having the family name attached to the initiative is deeply meaningful, he said, although he suspects his mother would share the recognition if she could. “I know she’s honored, but she’d probably want to put a list of people on there who helped make this initiative come true.”

“I’ve always been about public safety,” Dudley said. “And I believe this wellness program will enhance the public’s — including first responders’ and their loved ones’ — safety.” The program is now moving into a new stage of implementation. On Aug. 24, POST sent a bulletin to more than 100,000 recipients announcing that registration had opened for two presentations of its updated Organizational Wellness Coordinator Course.

The 24-hour course is the only course affiliated with the Joyce E. Dudley Organizational Wellness Initiative and is designed to prepare sworn and professional staff to lead sustainable wellness efforts within their agencies.

Nearly eight years after Sam told his parents what he had carried home from the debris flow, Dudley gave the keynote speech to public-safety leaders at a conference this month highlighting the statewide effort she helped bring to life.

The initiative bearing her name cannot prevent first responders from witnessing tragedy. Its promise is that they will be better prepared for what the work asks them to carry — and more likely to know they do not have to carry it alone.