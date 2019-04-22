City to Begin Mission Canyon Bridge Studies

The City of Santa Barbara will begin the Mission Canyon Bridge Studies with a kick-off at Rocky Nook Park on April 25 at 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and is encouraged to walk or bike to the park.

The Mission Canyon Bridge area is special to Santa Barbara. Unfortunately, there are also real challenges with the bridge and roadway. The City is beginning studies to look at possible ways to address these challenges. The kick-off meeting will begin a three-year study process. Additional information is online at www.MissionCanyonBridge.com.