Which 2024 California Bills Will Gavin Newsom Sign into Law?

The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

For California laws, the buck does really stop at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

While the Legislature approves hundreds of bills each session — and will add to that list before adjourning Saturday — Newsom decides whether they become law.

As of Aug. 15, Newsom had signed 164 bills and vetoed four. He has already signed a contentious package of bills to address retail theft. And he agreed to a deal — not written into legislation — to help fund local newsrooms and AI research.

Newsom has until Sept. 30 to decide on bills passed in the final days; he sometimes waits until right before the deadline to weigh in on contentious ones. The governor gives a few typical reasons for vetoing bills: He deems them redundant, or calculates that their potential cost threatens to worsen the state’s budget situation. But he also blocks bills because they’re controversial, or opposed by powerful special interests.

Last year, Newsom vetoed 156 bills and signed 890, or about 15%, a similar ratio as in 2022, when he blocked some very significant ones. In 2021, he vetoed less than 8%. While the Legislature can override vetoes, it takes a two-thirds vote in both the Assembly and Senate and that rarely happens. Governors can also allow bills to become law without their signature, but that doesn’t occur very often, either.

Here are some noteworthy bills being tracked by CalMatters reporters. Bookmark this page for updates.