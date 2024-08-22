Coroner Identifies Man Fatally Sideswiped by SUV on Side of Highway 101 in Gaviota

Officials have released more details surrounding the fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on the shoulder of Highway 101 in Gaviota last Thursday, including the identity of the 30-year-old Fillmore man killed in the crash.

Santa Barbara County Fire and California Highway Patrol responded to a fatality on the southbound side of Highway 101 in Gaviota on Thursday, August 15, 2024. | Credit: Scott Safechuck/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

The collision happened August 15 at around 12:35 p.m. when 76-year-old Solvang resident Timothy Bee was driving his 2021 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on Highway 101 near Las Varas Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident report. “For reasons still under investigation,” the report states, Bee then veered his SUV into the right shoulder, striking a pedestrian attempting to enter his Ford 5350 parked on the side of the highway.

“Bee immediately stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder, contacted 9-1-1, and awaited emergency personnel,” according to the report, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the incident report, Bee was not arrested at the scene.

After notifying the victim’s next of kin, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau on Wednesday announced that the deceased was 30-year-old Jose Regalado Jr. from Fillmore.

According to a GoFundMe set up for his family, Regalado “was a good man, a great husband, and an exceptional father” and leaves behind a wife and two young sons, ages 2 and 5. “Victor was the sole breadwinner of the family and his sudden death leaves not only emotional distress but financial uncertainty,” wrote Adelaida Garcia, the GoFundMe page’s organizer. Garcia said the funds raised would be used “to help with burial expenses, support for their two kids, and any additional expenses they may incur during this difficult time.” As of press time, the GoFundMe had raised a bit more than $7,700 of its $40,000 goal.

CHP is actively investigating the crash and asks anyone with information to call (805) 770-4800.