It’s Up on the Roof for Franklin Elementary School Principal

Franklin Elementary School’s principal, Casie Killgore, took going ‘above and beyond’ for her students quite literally on Thursday evening.

Credit: Santa Barbara Unified

In May, Killgore had promised Franklin’s students that if they raised their state test scores above 50 percent, she would spend the night up on the roof. They did. So, on Thursday evening, students and families gathered on the campus grounds and looked on as she kept her promise and began setting up camp on the school’s rooftop.

“I am so grateful to be part of a wonderful team that works diligently to help students progress academically and emotionally,” said Killgore.

While Killgore was getting comfortable with a tent and a camping chair, families below partied to live music, laughed, and shared a meal, waving to their principal every so often.

Franklin was one of several schools that saw test score improvements in preliminary California English and Math Test results, according to the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Other schools, including Cleveland, Harding, Santa Barbara Community Academy, Washington, La Cumbre, and Santa Barbara Junior High also had “notable growths” in English Language Arts and/or Math.

“It’s critical to have joyous school environments to make students feel excited and welcome to learn,” said Superintendent Hilda Maldonado, “and this event did just that.”

Test scores are still being finalized, and final numbers will be released in October.