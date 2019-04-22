Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pet Love: Out of Control A Dog Licking Wrapped Meat at the Grocery Store Is Too Much

“It’s just a really bizarre case,” said Arcata Police Lt. Todd Dockweiler.

That’s an understatement.

Princess the 400-pound California pig recently wandered off from her owner’s property in Humbolt County. The pig was hanging out in someone’s yard. An officer found her and asked the property owner if he could keep the pig in the yard.

He happily agreed to do so, according to SFGate.

“Her owner was already looking for her too, so she was easy to identify. But when the officer went back to retrieve Princess from the yard about an hour later, he stumbled upon something shocking: a butchering in progress,” SFGate reported.

The animal had been butchered by the neighbor, who is charged with theft of livestock. This was horrible.

No doubt that the savages next door would have barbecued the cat. Pets are like family members.

I had two bulldogs, Muggs, and Ms. Piggy, whom I loved very much. I also found an old cockatiel on top of the roof of my two-story apartment complex. I talked the bird for about five minutes until he flew down and landed on top of the hood of my SUV.

I approached and got closer, too close. The bird flew back up on the roof. I stayed there until the bird flew down again and landed on the SUV’s door handle. I carefully approached, again. I snatched him up, and he bit me. I put him in the vehicle. I bought the bird a small cage and figured I would bill its owner.

I posted ads and contacted the Animal Shelter. Nothing.

Pretty Bird stuck around for 10 years. He brought a lot of joy in my life and had his own stubborn personality. I spoiled him — toys, McDonald’s fries, and kettlecorn — if it wasn’t kettlecorn, the bird would toss it out of his dish, flap its wings, and squawk.

When Pretty Bird died, it was as though I lost a family member. I took it really hard.

I love animals, but this is my “pet peeve” excuse the pun.

If Princess had lived in some California cities, she would have been allowed in some grocery stores if the owner said she was a “comfort pet.”

About eight months ago, I went to the Ralph’s in Santa Barbara and saw an out of control Doberman Pincher licking the wrapped meat at the Butcher Shop.

Two weeks ago, there was a “No Animals Allowed” sign at Ralphs stating that “comfort pets” don’t qualify as working animals under the Disabilities Act. Apparently, people have complained. Recently, I went to Vons in Montecito, and I thought I was at the PetSmart.

Apparently, they didn’t get the message.

The point is that anyone can bring in a potbellied pig, chicken, mule, horse, or llama into some supermarkets, restaurants, and other places where they serve food as long as I put a sign on the animal that states: “Comfort Pet.” Some of these pets are being put inside shopping carts where other people put fruits and vegetables to bring home to families.

There are health and disability laws on the books that aren’t being enforced.