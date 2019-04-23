Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Santa Barbara Ice Hawks (SBIH) does it again.

For the second year in a row, the SB Ice Hawks win big at the Southern California Amateur Hockey Association (SCAHA) season finals. Their 12U-BB and 16U-A teams brought home the championship banner at the games held in March.

Both teams also qualified for the state championships held in San Jose, California, where the 12U-BB team came home with a second place finish.

These accolades are attributed to the long hours of on ice practices, discipline, talent and sportsmanship by the players, as well as the great leadership and coaching from the Ice Hawks staff.

The organization will be holding a golf tournament, dinner and silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Glenn Annie Golf Club. Everyone is invited to join. Proceeds will benefit the players by providing enrichment programs geared toward skills development, and scholarship opportunities for families who are in need of financial assistance.

The SBIH would like to congratulate their teams for a great on ice success during the 2018-2019 season.

Please visit their website Sbicehawks.com for information on the golf tournament or if interested in joining the Santa Barbara Ice Hawks.