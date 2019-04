MAD Academy Director Put on Leave

Photo: SBHS MAD Academy Dan Williams

Santa Barbara High School Multimedia and Arts Design (MAD) Academy Director Dan Williams was placed on paid administrative leave on April 18, pending an investigation. The district is restricted from sharing additional information because the issue is a confidential personnel matter. Assistant Principal Matt Stockton, AJ Henning, and Assistant Superintendent John Becchio will be leading the academy for the time being.