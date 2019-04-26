Alan Cumming Joins Arts & Lectures Donors at Reception Soiree Followed Amazing Performance at the Granada

Following his wildly entertaining performance at the Granada Theatre on April 18, Alan Cumming joined about 40 UCSB Arts & Lectures event sponsors and guests in the Founders Room for a reception.

In his performance, the Scottish-born American actor, singer, author, humanitarian and more presented Legal Immigrant, a hilarious cabaret of songs and stories about his life and about immigration, with a few thoughtfully expressed, sobering notes on immigration thrown in.

At the reception, Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta Billeci welcomed guests and gave big thanks to event sponsors Marcy Carsey and Timothy and Audrey Fisher for enabling the performance to happen. She remarked on all the tears and smiles she experienced in the previous two hours and thanked Cumming for bringing such joy into the house. Billeci also lauded him for not only his career accomplishments, but also for the extraordinary humanitarian work that he does.

Cumming had kind words to say about our town, relating how he has friends here and has visited a few times. He shared how earlier in the day, he really enjoyed meeting with UCSB Theater and Dance students, whom he found lovely and inspiring. That moderated conversation with students and faculty was part of UCSB’s extensive education and outreach programming. About half of all visiting artists and lecturers do education or outreach activity here, in addition to their main performance. Some of these are arranged for targeted groups, like the theater students, others are open to the general public. This Saturday, Yo-Yo Ma will do a master class with UCSB music students at the Granada Theatre, a free event open to the public.

Cumming dubbed his performance a celebration of immigration and said he was here to remind people that we are a country of immigrants and that our country is great because of immigrants. He did this, however, largely through an incredibly entertaining mix of song and amusing stories that truly did bring joy to the house.

Cumming was the Emcee in Cabaret, Eli Gold on seven seasons of The Good Wife, and is the host on PBS’ Masterpiece Mystery. He has won a Tony, hosted the Tonys (and nominated for an Emmy in doing so). He has received myriad other honors and awards for his career accomplishments and more than 40 awards for his humanitarian and social activist work.

Major donors are critical to Arts & Lectures as ticket sales and support from UCSB cover less than half of A&L’s costs. Contributions make possible the performances and its community outreach and education.



Photo: Grace Kathryn Photography Alan Cumming with Rachel & Robert Janssen



Photo: Grace Kathryn Photography

A&L Leadership Circle member Susan Worster gets a book signed by Alan Cumming.

Photo: Courtesy Photo

UCSB Theater and Dance students with Alan Cumming