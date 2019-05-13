Committee Spotlight:

Education Committee

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® spotlights a single committee each month that dedicates their time and expertise to address the divergent interests of our members and help develop effective polices.

May’s spotlight is on the Education Committee. The Education Committee develops, organizes and provides educational programs and seminars to the SBAOR Membership. The selected topics are intended to strengthen our membership’s level of knowledge and professionalism. Recent topics include the learning about the ever changing landscape of homeowners insurance in light of recent natural disasters, reviewing tax laws to updates on regulatory changes within the real estate industry.

Education Committee Members are Todd Shea (Chair),Susan Bonanno, Janet Caminite, Leigh Cashman, Bogdan Dejanovic, Rachael Douglas, Marisa Holly, Austin Lampson, Jennifer Le Mert, Stephen Macfarlane, Guy Rivera, Aaron Schulman, Deborah Schwartz, Marcella Simmons, Rick Wilson and Staff Liaison Kasey Gilles.

The SBAOR applauds the Education Committee’s service and dedication to providing high-quality educational opportunities to the Association membership.

Thomas C. Schultheis is a Santa Barbara native and a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition to his work on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Thomas holds a Broker’s license and additional designations. Thomas lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two-year old son. He can be reached at 729-2802 or SBRealtorTom@gmail.com.