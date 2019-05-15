Preliminary Investigation: Alcaraz Died of Police Bullets

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released preliminary information in its investigation into the death on May 7 of Francisco Anthony Alcaraz Jr. In an organized SWAT operation, Santa Barbara Police Department officers were serving a “high-risk” search and arrest warrant on Alcaraz for attempted murder in connection with a suspected gang-related shooting. Information was not disclosed on that shooting.

The officers waited until he was alone in the apartment to serve the warrant at an apartment off Turnpike Road and Camino De Vida. Alcaraz lived in Lompoc; his wife and children lived at the apartment complex.

The sheriff’s report states Alcaraz shot at officers from a second-story stairwell and an upstairs rear bedroom window. Officers returned fire each time; five SBPD officers shot 58 rounds. Alcaraz was hit four times and died as a result of the police gunfire. No wounds were self-inflicted.

Alcaraz fired six bullets; two went through an officer’s pant leg and struck a SWAT vehicle where officers were huddled. A 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was found with Alcaraz.

The investigation is ongoing. When completed, it will go to the District Attorney’s Office for review.