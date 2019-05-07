Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shots Fired as Officers Serve ‘High Risk’ Warrant Near Goleta

A male suspect wanted on a “high risk” arrest warrant opened fire on officers as they attempted to take him into custody Tuesday afternoon. The shootout took place just outside of Goleta city limits at an apartment at Turnpike Road and Camino De Vida. No officers were injured.

The suspect delivered “a number of volleys of gunfire,” said police spokesperson Anthony Wagner, prompting authorities to place nearby San Marcos High School on lockdown. Nearby residents were ordered to shelter in place as SWAT teams evacuated surrounding apartments. An armored Bearcat vehicle was also called to assist as crisis negotiation teams attempted to communicate with the suspect.

It’s not clear if the suspect has been taken into custody or if he was injured by any return fire from the officers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

UPDATE: As of 3 p.m., the lockdown on San Marcos High School was lifted and classrooms were emptied one-by-one. Parents were permitted to pick up their children on the east side of the campus only as the parking lot along Turnpike Road remained closed.

Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as the incident continues to unfold. Northbound drivers are being told get off at Turnpike and head along Cathedral Oaks. Southbound traffic is ordered to get off at Patterson and drive along Cathedral Oaks as well.

