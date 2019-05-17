Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Enough, Already

How much abuse can America take? When is enough, enough?

I, for one, am fed up. I have zero respect for Democrats, the deep state, and the leftist media. Their lies and antics are harming America.

It is time to do what is best for our country. Stop abusing, stalking, threatening, and framing President Trump. The only thing he is guilty of is winning the 2016 presidential election, fairly.

History will show this unsettling time in America’s history, was driven by the hatred, insanity, and lawlessness of the left.