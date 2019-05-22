SBNC: See and Smile

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) is partnering up with Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, SEE International, and Santa Barbara-Ventura County Dental Care Foundation to offer the community a FREE Dental and Vision Day at our Goleta Neighborhood Dental Clinic on Friday, May 31st. SBNC will have dentists, health professionals, and community volunteers from the Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Ventura County area that will donate their time and skills to provide basic dental treatments and vision screenings for FREE. Dental treatments may include exams, x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings, and fluoride varnish applications.

All are welcome, but children must be accompanied by a guardian if under the age of 18.

The event will be from 9:00am-4:00pm and patients will be treated on a first come, first served basis for a one dental treatment and one vision screening, free of charge. Registration for the event will take place at the Goleta Valley Community Center located at 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta. This event is going to be a day full of volunteers working together to serve those who do not have dental or vision insurance or that can’t afford the cost of these services, but are in need of this care at the Goleta Neighborhood Dental Clinic located at 164 Kinman Avenue, Goleta.

“Humans cannot have a healthy body without having good oral health; the two go hand in hand. Therefore, SBNC created this day together with our partner organizations to enable our Goleta dental clinic, local dentists and volunteers help the neediest people in our community. We want to have a fun day and reach everyone in our community who does not have the means to see a dentist due to lack of dental insurance or personal funds.” Dr. Domenic Caluori, Chief Dental Officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

The Goleta Neighborhood Dental Clinic is part of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is an independent, nonprofit health-care organization dedicated to providing high quality, affordable, medical, behavioral, and dental care to those in need in Santa Barbara County, regardless of one’s ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is comprised of 8 clinics locations that serve over 22,000 people in the community.