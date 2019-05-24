Rotary Club of Montecito Helps Teacher’s Fund

Among those attending the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation awards luncheon held on May 21 was Renee Grubb, (third from left in the front row), owner of Village Properties and co-founder of The Teacher’s Fund.

On Tuesday, May 21, The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation presented a grant to The Teacher’s Fund, a non-profit organization that provides enrichment education for Santa Barbara County schoolchildren.

The donation was made at the club’s Spring 2019 Grant Awards luncheon, held at Viva Mexican restaurant in Santa Barbara. Renee Grubb, owner of Village Properties, and Jessica Hernandez, administrator of The Teacher’s Fund, spoke at the event, detailing the ways in which the organization helps local students. Grubb accepted the grant for The Teacher’s Fund.

“This event is one of the inspirational highlights of our year, and hearing your stories and learning more about your organization, and the community needs you service, was tremendously enlightening,” Rotary Club President Todd Smith said.

The Teacher’s Fund, created in 2002 by Village Properties, raises money for Santa Barbara-area teachers to enhance the classroom experience. The Fund provides additional supplies, materials and equipment for classroom activities not covered by school funds. To date, over $1.6 million has been donated to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle, and high school teachers in both public and private schools from The Teacher’s Fund.

The Rotary Club of Montecito was founded in 1953, developing projects and delivering service to the local community and the world. Twice annually, in the fall and spring, the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation funds grants for local nonprofit organizations that contribute to the community.

