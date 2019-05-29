Empowered Bakery Fights Domestic Violence with Snacks Santa Barbara’s Maura Mitchell and Darrell Gray Make Nutritious Treats to Fight Abuse

With a slogan that reads “Take a bite out of stress” on every jar, Maura Mitchell and Darrell Gray founded Empowered Bakery to give back to the community in a nutritious and flavorful way. Through its small range of treats, Empowered Bakery is raising awareness about domestic violence among both men and women in our community, with 5 percent of net profits going to organizations that work on the issue.

Herself a victim of such violence, Mitchell said her “desire to give back has been bubbling for years now.” Empowered’s mission, she explained, is to “destigmatize notions of domestic violence, open up a dialogue, and help the victims, because domestic violence happens, even if people find it uncomfortable to talk about.”

Taking a cue from his wife’s vision, Gray engineered the flavors and nutrients for the snacks, intending for each bite to taste as good as it makes you feel. Here are their flavors:

Photo: Courtesy Empowered Bakery Bites

Chocolate & Toasted Nut Ingredients: Mitchell’s favorite is a crunchy granola bite made up of almonds, chocolate, coconut nectar, hazelnuts, dried dates, puffed brown rice, and ashwagandha extract. The latter is an herb long used in traditional Indian medicine, purported to have a range of beneficial health effects.

Chocolate Raspberry Ingredients: These are a sweet-and-sour combination of almonds, coconut nectar, dried cherries, cashews, chocolate, dried dates, puffed brown rice, raspberry powder, and ashwagandha extract that taste super refreshing and filing at the same time.

White Chocolate & Cranberry Ingredients: Gray’s preference is a delicious cluster of macadamia nuts, coconut nectar, cashews, white chocolate, dried dates, dried cranberries, puffed brown rice, and ashwagandha extract.

See empoweredbakery.com.