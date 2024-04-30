A Lunchtime Slice of Paradise

The ladies — and the gents — who love to luxuriate in a leisurely lunch have a nice, newish weekday option at San Ysidro Ranch. The intimate and quite cozy and charming Veranda is the place to be for the new prix-fixe lunch menu created by Executive Chef Matthew Johnson.

“My inspiration for crafting our Veranda prix-fixe menu comes directly from the vibrant flavors found right here on our property,” said Johnson of the menu, which is available Monday through Thursday. “From the earthy richness of freshly harvested vegetables from our garden to the brightness of citrus fruits grown on our land, each ingredient tells a story of our commitment to excellence and sustainable culinary practices. By showcasing these ingredients in every dish, we not only celebrate the bounty of our surroundings but also invite our guests to savor the essence of our unique property with every bite.”

The three-course lunch includes three entree options: the blackened Ōra King salmon salad, a light and colorful concoction with avocado and candied pecans (my lunch date shared a bite, and it was delicious); chicken Milanese, my quite tasty choice, which was crusted with herbs and served with a very substantial salad of wild rocket arugula, pickled red onions, ninja radishes, and Parmigiano Reggiano; and an organic quinoa and garden kale grain bowl, which sounds awfully healthy for a decadent three-course treat, but I’m sure it’s delicious!

Starters include the choice of organic mixed greens, jumbo shrimp cocktail, or a Tuscan melon and yellow tomato gazpacho, which my friend said was excellent. For dessert, we both went for the San Ysidro Ranch Meyer lemon tart, which was dreamy indeed.

At $49 a person, it’s not something I would do every day (nor is a three-course lunch usually called for), but for a memorable day in one of our town’s most beautiful settings, it’s a nice way to treat yourself or someone special in your life.

On a side note, if it’s really a special occasion (or you’re there on assignment), the Tableside Smoked Cocktails are definitely a show-stopping treat, as I wrote about in my ON Culture newsletter last week.

While $33 may sound like a lot for a cocktail, it becomes far more palatable when your libation includes a floor show — complete with special effects like scents and smoke. We got to try the Smoky Blood Orange Margarita — smoked with a combination of white oak and cherry wood — which was tart, smoky, and delicious, as promised. There are five other smoked cocktail options — the Jack Rose, the Richard Foster, Scotch & Cigar, the Smoking Pig Poke, and Shou Sugi Ban — each made with a different kind of wood, adding another kind of coziness entirely to the Veranda’s charming fireplaces, which are both indoors and outside on the patio.

See sanysidroranch.com for reservations and more info.