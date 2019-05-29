Pacific Pride Fest Poster Contest Honoring Stonewall Riots 50th Anniversary

On June 28, 1969, Christopher Street in New York City’s Greenwich Village erupted in violence when police raided the gay bar Stonewall Inn. The event was a turning point in history, as it led to the first Gay Pride marches one year later. For this year’s Pacific Pride Festival, which takes place Saturday, August 24, at Chase Palm Park, the theme is “Stand with Stonewall,” and Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Foundation is asking for design submissions for a poster contest. “We have such a creative and inspiring local art scene, and we wanted to provide an opportunity to showcase art as action,” said PPF Executive Director Colette Schabram in a prepared statement.

For your work to be considered, you must submit an 8.5-inches-wide by 8-inches-high original art piece/design by Saturday, June 1. Only digital files will be accepted in the following formats: PDF, AI, PSD, or INDD. Three finalists will be posted on the nonprofit’s Instagram, from which the community will vote the contest winner.

Email submissions to jackie@pacificpridefoundation.org. For more information, see pacificpridefoundation.org.