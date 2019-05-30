Oil Spill Reported at Goleta

During work to plug the wells at Pier 421 at Haskell’s Beach on Wednesday, oil crews spilled 80 to 125 gallons of crude oil, the Unified Command reported on Thursday. The wells at the pier are part of the decommissioning of the Venoco oil facilities that the State Lands Commission began after Venoco went bankrupt in 2017. ExxonMobile was working to plug the wells, and Beacon West Energy Group was keeping the facilities functional until they could be shut down. It is unclear what crew was working on Pier 421.

The oil was moving east, with cleanup ongoing by contractors. No sheen was reported on the waters that would indicate underwater rupture. To the east of the spill is the snowy plover nesting site near UCSB – a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act – though no impacts have been reported. The Oiled Wildlife Care Network was alerted and has found three birds so far.

The Unified Command consists of U.S. Coast Guard, City of Goleta, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response, California State Lands Commission, and Santa Barbara County Fire.

Oiled birds can be reported to (877) 823-6926, but Unfied Command asked the public to refrain from rescuing the birds. The group’s press release also stated volunteers were not needed.