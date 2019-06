Channel Islands Visits Boosted Economy in 2018

More than 360,000 people visited Channel Islands National Park in 2018. They spent an estimated $22.9 million making the trip, which supported 285 jobs and pumped $32.4 million into the regional economy. That’s according to a recent report published by the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey on the fiscal value of the great outdoors. Nationwide, 318 million visitors spent $20.2 billion and supported 329,000 jobs.