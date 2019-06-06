Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alleged Gang Member Arrested for Cacique Street Murder

Stabbing victim Alberto “Lil’ Rascal” Torres

Santa Barbara police have made an arrest in the murder of Alberto Torres, who was stabbed to death at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the city’s Eastside.



According to the County Jail’s daily intake report, Igor Ortiz, age 19, was booked shortly before midnight Wednesday on one count of murder with the special allegation he committed the crime as a member of a street gang. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.



Prosecutor Kim Siegel said there are “several defendants” in the case, but citing the open investigation, declined to comment further. Police spokesperson Anthony Wagner also declined to comment.



Police said Torres, whose moniker was “Lil’ Rascal,” was attacked by multiple assailants in the 1300 block of Cacique Street and received at least nine stab wounds. He lost consciousness at the scene and later died at Cottage Hospital.



Court records show Ortiz has been convicted of multiple felonies since 2018, including for assault, robbery, and evading police.

[Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Torres had been convicted of multiple felonies since 2018. In actuality, it is suspect Igor Ortiz with the criminal record. We regret the error.]



This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.