Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter Chosen as Nonprofit of the Year

Photo: Courtesy Assembly Member Limon Welcomes the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2019 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Monique Limón.

Katie Croskey, Region 3 Director from the Alzheimer’s Association will travel to Sacramento today to join with one hundred other nonprofit leaders to be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers during a celebration luncheon as part of California Nonprofits Day on June 5th.

“We are so thrilled and honored to be chosen by Assemblymember Limón as a Nonprofit of the Year!” said Chapter Executive Director, Rhonda Spiegel. “We would not be able to do what we do without our staff, Board of Directors, sponsors, amazing communities and countless volunteers.”

“Nonprofits are often hidden in plain sight,” explains Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits). “California Nonprofits Day is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”

About California Nonprofits Day

California Nonprofits Day, now in its fourth year, was formally recognized by Assembly Concurrent Resolution 62, authored by the chair of the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector, Assemblywoman Monique Limón (Santa Barbara), who will speak at the celebration luncheon. Senator Holly Mitchell will keynote the luncheon. The day is organized by Assemblymember Limón and CalNonprofits.

According to “Causes Count,” a 2016 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing nearly one million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate over $200 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 450,000 full-time jobs every year.



About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The California Central Coast Chapter provides services in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. We are located at 1528 Chapala Street, Suite 204, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/cacentralcoast or call 805.892.4259.