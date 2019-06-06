Second Measles Case Confirmed in Santa Barbara County

A second case of measles has been confirmed in Santa Barbara County by the county’s Public Health Department (PHD). The first case, a Santa Barbara City man in his twenties, was reported May 28. The infection danger was considered small for the first case because the young man spent most of his contagious period traveling outside of Santa Barbara County.

The most recent individual was only identified as an unvaccinated adult to maintain their medical privacy. The second patient was exposed to measles outside of the county and has been in isolation since June 5, reported the PHD. However, individuals who visited the sites below at the times indicated may have been exposed to the virus.

Friday, May 31, 2019

Noon-3pm | Norvell Bass Cleaners, 3323 State St., Santa Barbara

2- 5pm | Macy’s, 3805 State St., Santa Barbara

3-5:30pm | Skin Deep Spa, 3405 State St., Santa Barbara

6-10 pm | Helena Bakery / Les Marchands, 131 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

8-11pm | Santa Barbara Wine Therapy, 732 State St., Santa Barbara

Unvaccinated individuals and those with weakened immune systems are advised to watch for symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash, which can appear 7-21 days after exposure. Call your doctor right away if you develop any symptoms. The PHD reminds the public that it’s crucial to call medical facilities before arriving if you think you may have contracted the illness so the facility can take measures to protect other patients. The PDH urges the community to speak with their medical providers to ensure their measles immunization is up to date.