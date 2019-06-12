Our Blue & Green Adventure Guide 2019

Conquering the Santa Barbara County Coast

Remembering a Dozen Days of Hiking from the Santa Maria River to Rincon in 1988

by John Zant

The author walking on Hendry’s Beach

On August 8, 1988, I stood where the Santa Maria River meets the Pacific Ocean at the northwest corner of Santa Barbara County. I was about to start walking south and east along the coast for 110 miles ​— ​the entire length of the county shoreline.

It would take me 12 days, and after each day’s hike, I would write 1,200 words or so about what I saw, heard, and felt. My accounts, along with pictures from different photographers who accompanied me, appeared daily in the Santa Barbara News-Press starting on August 10.

For logistical reasons involving the transmission of my stories and the processing of photos taken in the North County, the first five days of the walk required two days before appearing in the paper. Then I took a day off, and each remaining report was published the next morning.

Here’s how it went down.

Day 1

Guadalupe Dunes to Point Sal (6 miles): Under overcast skies, a cold wind blew onshore. The surf was turbulent. The beach was deserted except for a couple of fishermen and two brave surfers. After a mile, the strand was interrupted by Mussel Rock, a large formation jutting out to the sea.

My path necessarily took me along rocky ledges, dropping down to a few pocket beaches, before I reached the primitive state beach at Point Sal. The scenery was Big Sur–like in its rugged beauty. Wildlife abounded along the cliffs and on the offshore Lion Rock. A sea otter, unmistakable as it floated on its back, appeared at the southernmost limit of its range.

I typed my story to the rhythm of the waves and slept on the beach. Photographer/courier Karl Mondon drove a winding seven-mile road from Santa Maria to meet me in the morning. The road has since washed out and is only a hiking trail, sometimes closed, making Point Sal even more inaccessible.

Day 2

Point Sal to Ocean Beach County Park (15 miles): My editors had secured permission for me to proceed into Vandenberg Air Force Base. I was told that an escort would meet me at the gate. I took this to mean an entry point near the shore. The base commander apparently had meant the main gate several miles inland.

John Zant trudges the county coastline near the Guadalupe Dunes, where he started his 1988 walk.

So when I made a beeline to the beach between Point Sal and Lions Head (a prominent outcropping on the north coast of the base) ​— ​sans escort ​— ​I was officially a trespasser, and airmen were deployed to find me. I encountered them at Minuteman Beach.

They were working with shovels around the wheels of a jeep. It had been stuck in the sand, sinking deeper when the wheels spun. “Are you the missing civilian?” the leader of the search party asked. Then he added: “You do not see this.” Upon the arrival of my escort, Mike McElligott of the VAFB Environmental Task Force, I was free to go.

What struck me about the miles of beach and dunes that lay ahead ​— ​next to hidden missile silos ​— ​was their pristine condition. Not a scrap of litter.

“Take away the missiles,” McElligott said, “and condos go up right here.” He steered me around the breeding area of the rare snowy plover.

Day 3

Ocean Beach to Jalama Beach County Park (20 miles): After spending the night in Lompoc, I was rested for the biggest day of the trek. My escort joined me again. No photography was allowed once we left the public area around the mouth of the Santa Ynez River. There were sensitive military installations, including a complex built for West Coast Space Shuttle launches. The program was scrubbed after the Challenger disaster.

McElligott was more interested in the rich biodiversity of the region. The ecologist pointed out species like the three-spined stickleback, a small fish that existed only in three coastal creeks. Sea mammals flourished offshore.

We walked along the railroad tracks above sheer cliffs that plunged to the ocean. At Point Pedernales (a k a Honda Point) were some rusted remains of the 1923 naval disaster where seven destroyers ran aground and 23 sailors perished. South of Point Arguello, we could walk along the shore, bisected by eight coastal canyons. The sand was coarse and tiring to walk on.

The prospect of a Jalama burger pushed me through the last mile beyond the boundary of VAFB. It was the most delicious burger I ever tasted.

Day 4

Jalama Beach to Point Conception (6 miles): The county park was teeming with visitors. Many waited in a long line of vehicles outside the entrance. Not all would secure a camping spot. But after I walked a mile south toward Point Conception, the beach was deserted. I had permission to enter Cojo-Jalama Ranch, the private property surrounding the point. Trespassers were dealt with harshly.

I had a rare opportunity to check out the lighthouse, which sits below a bluff and cannot be seen from the passing Amtrak trains. I spent the moonless, starlit night in an abandoned outbuilding. At 2 a.m., I went to the bluff top to look out to the sea surging all around me at this nexus of west- and south-facing shores. It was an ethereal experience I did not have the words to describe.

The Chumash Native Americans who populated the coast for thousands of years were said to have journeyed to this special place at the end of their lives. (I was overjoyed by the news that Cojo-Jalama has been purchased and donated to The Nature Conservancy for preservation. See “The Last Perfect Place” in the April 25 edition of the Independent.)

Day 5

Point Conception to Gaviota (14 miles):The sea had gone from wild to glassy on the south side of the point. I was met by Mike Drury, Hollister Ranch security officer, as I walked along the shore. It was his mandate to keep outsiders from encroaching on the private land, which essentially made this long, sandy stretch inaccessible, inasmuch as there were natural barriers to beach walkers at both ends. The worst invaders, Drury said, were poachers who sought wild deer and boar.

A way to provide public access to the beaches is a current topic of controversy. The strand was clean and unspoiled 31 years ago. There was one family, who owned property on the ranch, enjoying a day on the beach all by themselves. At the end of the day’s walk, I realized what a privilege it was to have seen 50 miles of shoreline off limits to most people.

I later met Jim Blakely, a naturalist and explorer who had done the same walk by himself. How did he manage it? “I had a hard hat and a clipboard,” he told me. “With those, you can go anywhere.”

The author’s list of adventures includes topping Mt. Whitney in 1988 and winter backpacking with llamas in 1987.

Day 6

Gaviota to El Capitán State Park (14 miles): From now on, there would be fewer moments of solitude on my journey. Three popular state parks were along this stretch. The middle one, Refugio, was postcard-perfect. It was along here that I started to pick up tar on the soles of my shoes (I wore old running shoes in anticipation of this).

I heard this telling comment from Roy Loomis, who lived on a ranch up Arroyo Hondo Canyon: “I remember I used to sit around here and not get tar on my pants. That was before all these ‘natural’ oil seeps. Even a dumb cowboy like me can figure out what’s happening. You pressurize an oil well, and it’s going to increase the seeps. Pressure a hose, and it’s going to squirt harder.”

Day 7

El Capitán to Coal Oil Point (9 miles): From the state park, population 800, I headed off to some relatively untrammeled shores. Two miles of them were bordered by Las Varas Ranch, which last December was donated to UCSB. East of Dos Pueblos Canyon, I splashed along between cliffs and an incoming tide. It was a more challenging hike than I expected. Trash littered the beach near the future site of the Bacara resort. “Maybe they’ll clean this place up,” a longtime visitor told me.

Day 8

Coal Oil Point to More Mesa (6 miles): Below the precariously perched Isla Vista cliff dwellings were rusted automobile skeletons and bicycle frames. Goleta Beach was a gathering place for area residents. On the beach below More Mesa, naked sunbathers and Hope Ranch equestrian riders existed in harmony.

Day 9

More Mesa to Leadbetter Beach (6 miles): Fishermen in body boats came ashore with catches of calico bass. A pod of dolphins swam parallel to the shore off Hendry’s Beach. A couple sweeping Leadbetter Beach with metal detectors claimed to have collected $1,900 in loose change over a two-year period.

Day 10

Leadbetter Beach to Butterfly Beach (5 miles): For two and a half miles, the City of Santa Barbara stretches out to the sea between the bluffs of Shoreline Park and the Santa Barbara Cemetery. A couple of rubberneckers at the harbor told me they had met there 50 years ago when “hot dogs were a dime at the Lighthouse” and Max Fleischmann’s yacht and only one other boat were anchored there. British tourists expecting California sunshine and blue skies were disappointed by marine layer: “Now, it’s like England.”

Pronghorn antelope

Day 11

Butterfly Beach to Carpinteria City Beach (6 miles): Around the corner from the Biltmore and the Coral Casino, a bulldozer was grading land around Hammond’s Meadow. Twenty condos would be developed there, but at least three acres of the meadow would be preserved. A Miramar Beach resident described the beachfront homes as “early ramshackle style.”

I wrote, “Like lobsters, they shed their old skins … and become more expensive.” The Miramar Hotel, with its long boardwalk and offshore raft, was still intact and inviting. On the beach below Summerland, famous polo player Memo Gracida rode his pony in the surf.

Day 12

Carpinteria Beach to Rincon Beach (3 miles): The News-Press invited readers to meet me at the end of Linden Avenue and walk with me to the end of my journey. Several hundred showed up.

We left the beach to traverse the Carpinteria Bluffs, another development battleground. Landscape artist Arturo Tello was putting a scene on canvas. Beyond the oil pier where harbor seals hang out, we went back down to the shore. There was a seal wall below the railroad tracks.

The tide was coming in. I made a dash across the sand when a wave receded. The next wave nailed some of the people trailing me. Moses I am not. In the middle of Rincon Creek, I took my last step from the fabulous coastline of our county.