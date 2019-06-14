Goleta Limits Cannabis Shops Severely One in Old Town Heritage District Allowed

Goleta’s City Council took a critical step last Tuesday to prevent a “Green Mile” from forming along Hollister Avenue, voting to allow one single cannabis retail storefront in the city’s Old Town Heritage District. That’s a far cry from the nine applications the city had received for Old Town — a quantity that horrified the neighborhood and the councilmembers, who immediately began working to modify the rules. The council ended up establishing wide buffer zones at schools, the Community Center, and residential areas, as well as chopping the sanctioned 15 shops down to six in the entire city. It also ultimately changed the process from a land-use one to a business license set of rules in line with the state’s licensure. But who will own the solo shop in the Heritage District is an open and confusing question, discussed in detail by public speakers at the June 4 meeting.

The dotted blue and white line shows the Goleta Old Town Historic District that will only hold one cannabis retail store. The two existing medicinal stores are just outside the border.

Goleta opened applications for recreational cannabis shops on a first-come, first-served basis in August 2018. Many speakers last week complained that the same operators hired different land agents to line up early and file multiple applications. Indeed, in the list of 15 applicants, five names appear twice. At last week’s meeting, the council voted to limit each cannabis operator to only one shop.

Interestingly, three people from Coastal Dispensary spoke in favor of the new rules, even though they got the boot from their spot opposite the Goleta Valley Community Center because that buffer was widened to 600 feet. Devin Wardlow of Coastal Dispensary — which has been struggling to open a storefront in Santa Barbara on Chapala Street — lauded the councilmembers for listening to their community and advised them to require that the city’s cannabis operations have 50 percent Santa Barbara County resident ownership. Next, Coastal’s Ben Conron told the council the first five in the permit queue were real estate investment groups in Los Angeles and Sacramento, and that four of them seemed to be the same investment firm. John Giammanco, Coastal’s delivery manager, piled “fishy multiple licenses” and “definitely some manipulation going on” to the bonfire.

The five they spoke of, Michael Bitton, Chris Hester, and Sid Dunmore, occupy positions 4 through 8 on the applicants’ list. (Numbers 1 through 3 are held by the existing medical dispensaries.) The do indeed come from Los Angeles and Sacramento. Hester manages North Coast Capital of Sacramento. Bitton is with North Coast Investments of Anaheim. They are entirely different companies, Hester told the Independent, stating that none of their applications are for the same operator. In a separate conversation, Bitton described how the three met.

Cannabis applicant Number One, Michael Bitton

Michael Bitton is part of a private investment business with Steven Bohbot’s father, Marc Bohbot, called The Standard Oil Investment Group in Beverly Hills. When the Independent called, Bitton dropped his phone in surprise, but he was open to talk about the work it was taking to secure a cannabis permit in Goleta. “We were excited to be number one in line,” he said, talking about his and Steven Bohbot’s pole position in Goleta’s cannabis race. A week after securing their first location, city staff told them it was too close to an existing dispensary. So they quickly found another spot, which is now too close to residential areas after the rules established on June 4. It’s been an expensive process, he said, paying rent on an empty storefront for months while doing the studies required in the city’s original land-use rules for cannabis shops.

It was over a Goleta fee requirement that he got to know Hester and Dunmore, Bitton said. They were all confronted with what seemed to be an astronomical fee that the city was basing on Colorado’s cannabis numbers. They became friendly as they commiserated about their common problems amid Goleta’s changing rules. They are not in business together, Bitton stated.

Bitton said he chose to pursue a store in Goleta because he’d come to love the area when he attended school in San Luis Obispo: He had visited Goleta and Santa Barbara almost every weekend. He’s been to Goleta every month since August 2018, fondly recalling his youth. The cannabis license has been a frustrating process, he said, but Bitton praised Goleta’s planning staff, as did other applicants the Independent spoke with. “The staff is amazing,” he said. “I get to know all these people because I’m calling, I’m asking questions, all the time.”

Another applicant, Mark Russell, who slid into 15th place in the initial application filings, moved to number 3 by virtue of being an existing medicinal operation. At the council meeting, he spoke of “what used to be collectives, because we used to have to care about people to stay open.” He also told the councilmembers that he thought the city’s application process was almost impossible to go through.

In addition to setting a buffer around the Goleta Valley Community Center of 600 feet, the council voted to put 600 feet between retail cannabis stores, keep them 600 feet away from K-12 schools, and 100 feet from residentially zoned properties. Each applicant who survived the new process would be allowed to have only one cannabis retail business license — no matter how many they’d applied for — and the applicants who were bumped by the various buffers had up to six months to find a new spot and try again.

After nearly four hours of listening and talking about cannabis, the council’s penultimate vote was to get rid of the list after six applicants had succeeded. On an open mic, someone could be heard saying, “Are we done?” “God willing,” was the reply.