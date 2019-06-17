County Probation Department Receives Youth Reinvestment Grant

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department was selected as one of 30 recipients of the Youth Reinvestment Grant on June 14. Awarded by the California Board of State and Community Corrections, the $795,000 grant will help divert about 800 Santa Barbara youth from entering or reentering the juvenile justice system over the next four years through “evidence-based, trauma-informed and culturally relevant diversion programs,” according to a press release.

“Our youth deserve to be provided with proven programs and strategies that will assist them in avoiding criminal justice involvement, and this grant gives us the opportunity to expand those local interventions,” said Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman.