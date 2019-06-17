Search Suspended for Man Missing More Than a Week

Robert Brusstar

[Update] Shortly after posting the story below, the Sheriff’s Office announced the week-long search was being suspended unless new leads were developed.

[Original Story] The Sheriff’s Office is searching for Robert Brusstar, a 68-year-old Casmalia resident who has been missing for over a week. He was last seen on Sunday, June 9, walking near Vandenberg Air Force Base limits south of Casmalia, an area known for its heavy vegetation and uneven terrain. On Tuesday, June 11, deputies visited Brusstar’s residence on a welfare check, after his employer called in that he was missing from work. There, they discovered his front door unlocked, and with his keys, wallet, and cellphone in the residence.

Since then, more than 100 people have been searching the area, including Rescue Teams from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura County as well as Vandenberg Air Force Base personnel, and the California Air National Guard.

The public is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Santa Maria sub-station at (805) 934-6150 if they know anything about Robert Brusstar’s whereabouts. An anonymous tip can be called to (805) 681-4171 or emailed at the Sheriff’s website at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.