Doobie Newbie: Fruit Slabs Edibles Organic, Vegan, THC-Packed Squares Are Like Fruit Roll-Ups of Yesteryear

Of all the new cannabis incarnations, the edibles market shows the most unbound growth potential. Though dosage is capped at 10mg a serving (plenty for most of us) and 100mg a pack (enough to knock down a horse), there’s no end to the new flavors and textural formats — from gummies and mints to chocolates and baked goods — that these THC-laden treats may embody.

Packaged as pieces of desiccated gel on rolls of wax paper, Fruit Slabs are a throwback to the fruit roll-ups of yesteryear. Each 10mg square is about the size of a silver dollar, a bit thinner than roll-ups, but about the same consistency. While you can chew them, that leads to gummed-up teeth, so they’re best left to melt in your mouth.

The selling point is that Fruit Slabs are organic and vegan and contain no added sugar, yet they boast pleasant flavors like Tropical Haze and OG Mango. “We were tired of eating desserts every time we wanted to enjoy cannabis through food,” explained Oakland-based cofounder Roxanne Dennant, so she crafted something that was all fruit-based.

Photo: Courtesy Doobie Newbie’s cannabis infused fruit slabs

Apparently, the fruit itself contains terpenes that activate the clear distillate oil in these treats. As the cannabis flower market has already shown, the next horizon for edibles is about which type of cannabis is involved: The OG Mango comes from an indica strain, providing more of a cerebral, plop-on-the-couch high (and a great night’s rest), while the Tropical Haze is based on sativa, which sets the mind afire for a while (but don’t take it right before bed!). Other flavors include Grape Ape (indica) and Mango Maui Wowie (sativa), and Fruit Slabs also released a Pride Passion Fruit flavor this month to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during June’s Pride month.

They’re $20 per package. See fruitslabs.com.