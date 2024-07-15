Drake Peterson of Iration Launches Health Media Network ‘Wellness Loud’

For the past 10 years, Drake Peterson, Iration’s lead trumpet player and percussionist, has woken up and gone about his days with what he described as “weird symptoms.” Of what, he wasn’t sure, until five years ago when he learned that he had been living with Lyme disease for more than a decade. Following this discovery, Peterson took medications that he says “didn’t do anything for me, and they were probably just destroying my body.”

(From left) Courtney Swan of “Realfoodology,” Dr. Tyna of “The Dr. Tyna Show,” Drake Peterson | Credit: Courtesy

Then he met a friend named Courtney Swan, an integrative nutritionist (MS) who shared with Peterson how to take on a holistic lifestyle. Holistic healing is a comprehensive practice of finding the root of a mental or physical malady and correspondingly addressing it from mental, physical, spiritual, and social standpoints. It is the opposite of allopathic healing, the healing system most commonly recognized in our society that involves medical doctors and nurses battling inflictions with drugs, surgeries, and other medicinal treatments.

Holistic healing isn’t as well known, at least not as much as Peterson wants it to be. He began producing a podcast with his friend Courtney Swan called Realfoodology, in which she speaks with experts on how America needs to change the way it’s eating and the positive impacts that it can have on our bodies. Within two months, Realfoodology exploded into the list of Top 10 health and wellness podcasts. As Swan amassed more and more guests to her show, Peterson reached out to many of these experts, among them was Dr. Tyna Moore, a regenerative medicine expert, who now hosts the Drake Peterson–produced podcast The Dr. Tyna Show.

After a few years, Peterson found himself producing around five to six health and wellness podcasts that he had intentions on expanding. This led him to meet his business partner Gary Binkow, owner of Swell Score, a Carpenteria-based business with products focusing on vetted products and a variety of health supplements. Gary became very excited about an idea for Peterson to build a network of podcasts revolving around the health world, recognizing that there really wasn’t anyone who had done that before. After partnering up and workshopping some names, the pair landed on Wellness Loud.

Wellness Loud, which officially launched on the summer solstice of this year, is a media network of health and wellness podcasts with holistic core beliefs circling mental wellness, nutrition, fitness, and alternative health. Wellness Loud is currently made up of 11 diverse podcasts, with many more to come, according to Peterson. Potential podcast hosts such as doctors, experts, and health influencers are sourced from social media and selected based off of their pre-existent following, engagement, and of course their expertise. Wellness Loud has also recently developed and launched a new update to their website which includes an entirely new tab in the menu. Here you will find a search bar that awaits a “health query” which, once entered, will be sought out among the podcasts and displayed under the episode titles next timestamps for where to fast forward to.

While Wellness Loud does not contain official medical advice, it is chock-full of helpful information to guide you along your journey to wellness. You can begin searching your own health queries right now on wellnessloud.com.