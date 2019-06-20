PATH Home Tour Supports Homeless Programs Tour Features Four Exceptional Homes

On June 8, PATH Santa Barbara held its third annual Making It Home Tour, which featured four exceptional Santa Barbara residences and raised $45,000 in critical funding for its housing programs serving the homeless. The 175 guests were transported by trolleys, toured the homes at their leisure, enjoyed wine and gourmet treats at each abode, and ended the day at a party at Sonos.

The first stop was the Honey House, high up on Ladera Lane – a stunning collaboration between AB Design Studio and homeowner/interior designer Tamara Kaye-Honey. Next was the nearly 14,000 sq. ft. Ca’ di Sopra on Cold Spring Road owned by Nancy Zink O’Connor (DoubleClick founder Kevin O’Connor’s ex). This “House above the Clouds” was designed by Guy Lowell in 1914 and is currently listed for $11,950,000. My favorite was Melinda Goodman-Kemp’s and Robert Kemp’s extraordinary contemporary home on Pepper Hill, with gorgeous indoor and outdoor living space and, like the previous two, jaw-dropping views. Jeff Shelton fans were enthralled at the last stop — Carla Lejade’s El Zapato on Garden Street.

While en route between homes, PATH representatives shared with guests the comprehensive services it provides to move homeless individuals into permanent housing. Visiting multimillion dollar homes while hearing about the homeless may sound odd — but the event is a fitting and brilliant concept. The message from PATH was upbeat, focusing on the impressive success of its programs, and the event raised much-needed funding. A VIP architectural tour also had AB Design Studio co-founders and partners Josh Blumer and Clay Aurell providing narration on board and architects on site discussing their creations.

PATH Santa Barbara, which merged with Casa Esperanza in July 2015, operates an interim housing facility where it provides homeless individuals with services to improve their health, increase their income, and transition to stable housing. PATH has 56 beds in its main program (including 10 for the Restorative Policing Program) and typically operates at or near capacity, with the average stay being three to four months. Another 20 beds are under contract with Cottage Health for short-term transitional care and for long-term recuperative care for the most needy, chronically homeless patients discharged from the hospital. Another 24 beds are under contract with the Department of Behavioral Wellness.

PATH conducts extensive housing placement and provides move-in support. At its interim facility, staff provide intensive case management, employment assistance, and mental health services. An on-site medical clinic is run by County Public Health.

PATH also operates a 100-bed inclement weather shelter program from December through April when the weather is forecast to be below 40 degrees or there is a 50 percent or greater chance of rain for two consecutive nights.

Since July 2015, PATH Santa Barbara has provided shelter to more than 2,500 people and helped 400 people move off the streets and into permanent homes.

It has many public and private sector partners and hundreds of volunteers. PATH was formed in 1984 by a coalition of churches and temples in West Los Angeles. It now operates in 140 cities with hubs in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, and Santa Barbara.

For more info, go to https://www.epath.org/regions/santa-barbara-central-coast/.

Photo: Gail Arnold Regional Director Tessa Madden Storms and Associate Director, Development & Volunteer Programs John “JB” Bowlin

Photo: Gail Arnold Volunteer Carole Fox with S.B. Advisory Boardmember and Administrative Boardmember Ron Fox

Photo: Gail Arnold Advisory Boardmembers Brian McTeague, Juliana Minsky (also on Event Committee), and Dylan Ward

Photo: Gail Arnold Event Committee Member Rob Grayson with AB Design Studio founders and partners Josh Blumer and Clay Aurell, who narrated the VIP Architectural Tour

Photo: Gail Arnold Guests travel by trolley.

Photo: Gail Arnold Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Jennifer Hark-Dietz with architect Jeff Shelton

Photo: Gail Arnold Homeowner Robert Kemp



