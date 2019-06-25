Chicago White Sox Catcher James McCann Garnering All-Star Consideration Fans Have Opportunity To Vote Wednesday for Dos Pueblos High Product

Goleta native James McCann, a catcher for the Chicago White Sox, is a candidate to start for the American League in the Major League All-Star Game on July 9.

McCann and two other catchers – Gary Sánchez of the New York Yankees and Robinson Chirikos of the Houston Astros – will be on a ballot that will be posted for voting by the fans in a 28-hour period this week: from 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, to 1 p.m. Thursday.

McCann, a 29-year-old graduate of Dos Pueblos High, is having a breakout season in Chicago. His batting average of .319 would rank second in the AL, but his 200 plate appearances are 29 fewer than required to make the list at this point of the season. He has seven home runs and 21 RBIs.

McCann was signed as a free agent by Chicago after five years with the Detroit Tigers. He is given credit for his guidance of young White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, the AL leader on the mound with a 10-2 record.

South Coast baseball fans are urged to support McCann when the voting begins Wednesday morning at mlb.com.