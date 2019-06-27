Amber White, Small-Screen Star Our Calendar Editor Is Featured in a Toyota Commercial

She’s modest about it, but our calendar assistant Amber White has an impressive acting résumé and just landed another spot, this time in a regional Toyota commercial.

How was the shoot? Commercials are always fun to work on because the content is lighthearted and easy. I love shooting with Red Rocket Productions in town and can always count on a few laughs from the crew. Driving alone in a car while being recorded is pretty interesting and could probably be its own social experiment.

How did you get into acting, and what was your first gig? I started acting at age 6. My first “gig” was a church play, The Great Late Potentate. I got a lot of laughs and was immediately hooked to the high of an audience’s reaction.

Looking back over your career, what was your favorite role? My favorite was in an Alejandro Sieveking play called The Praying Mantis. My character ends the play by shooting her boyfriend in the heart. When you can pull off killing someone and the audience still takes your side, then you’ve done good work in my opinion. She was the perfect character for that.

