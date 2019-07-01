Santa Barbara Cat Advocate Wins National Award Star ASAP Volunteer Mary Scott Recognized by Pet Sitters International

Mary Scott, owner of a popular Santa Barbara pet-sitting service and a volunteer extraordinaire with the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP), was named Pet Adoption Advocate of the Year by Pet Sitters International.

On top of running PamperPet (pamperpetsb.com) more than full-time, Scott clocks 300+ hours a year with ASAP and sits on its leadership team. She donated her $500 award to the shelter.

“I am so honored to volunteer with ASAP and proud of the work that ASAP has accomplished in the animal welfare field over the past 30 years,” Scott said. “Shelter animals and the cats we work with need us to stand up for them and speak on their behalf.”

