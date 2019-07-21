Foresters Explode Offensively in 15-2 Win Over MLB Academy Santa Barbara Bounces Back From Rare Loss to Bury MLB Academy

The Foresters made the most of their final California Collegiate League home game with a 15-2 trouncing of MLB Academy on Sunday Afternoon at Pershing Park.

Santa Barbara scored 15 runs on 18 hits to bounce back from a rough outing collectively at the plate on Saturday, much to the delight of one of the largest home crowds of the summer.

“Nine of our first ten hits were with two outs,” said Foresters head coach Bill Pintard. “We have a saying, ‘two out hits win championships,’ and man we were really locked in today.”

The offense came early and often for Santa Barbara. Zach Presno tripled down the right-field line with two outs in the bottom of the first inning driving in Blake Hall from third base. Two batters later, Spencer Jones added another run on a single that brought home Presno, increasing the Foresters’ lead to 2-0.

Jones has been red hot this week and increased his batting average to .379 for the summer.

Santa Barbara broke the game open with four runs each in the second and third innings. Christian Franklin lined a single to center field with two outs in the bottom of the second inning that brought home two runs and Presno followed with a two-run homer that put the Foresters ahead 6-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Blake Hall lined a shot off the left field fence with the bases loaded that scored three runs. Franklin followed with a single up the middle that scored Hall and increased the Santa Barbara lead to 10-0.

“The name of the game today was extra base hits, we had two home runs, we were just really locked in at the plate,” Pintard said. “The last ten games before last night we were averaging nine runs a game and like 13 hits, so we hit, but for us to have a hiccup after that kind of a streak is somewhat expected although we don’t like it.”

The run support was a welcomed sight for Santa Barbara starting pitcher Brooks Fuller, who pitched his way out of jams in the second and third innings. Despite surrendering four walks Fuller held the Barons scoreless on just two hits in his five innings of work.

The Foresters (27-9 overall, 25-8 CCL) have one more CCL game at Arroyo Seco on Tuesday, in addition to completing a suspended game with Arroyo Seco beforehand. The final game of the regular season will be on Wednesday against the Santa Barbara Grizzlies.

