UCSB Admissions Drop Slightly

The number of freshmen admitted to UCSB dropped for the class of 2023, according to preliminary statistics released by the University of California on Monday. Admissions also fell for first-generation, low-income, and students transferring from community college, but international student numbers increased.

The early numbers for UCSB showed that total freshmen decreased from 29,782 for the Class of 2022 to 27,719 for 2023; of those who filed applications for the school, 29.7 percent of freshmen were admitted. California residents make up the majority (17,720), about 4,000 came from other states, and about 6,000 from other countries. Transfer students admitted to UCSB also decreased by almost 700 people. The majority of transfers were California residents (7,861); very few came from out-of-state (57); international students made up 1,539 of transfers.

The UC system overall saw a slight increase of 161 admits for the freshman class of 2023, while the number of transfers decreased by three. Though more freshmen were admitted system-wide, fewer applications were filed, decreasing from 181,918 to 176,530. UCSB’s applications were up — from 92,294 to 93,423 — a trend reflected at Davis, Irvine, Merced, Riverside, and San Diego. Decreases occurred at Berkeley, Los Angeles, and Santa Cruz.

“The best and the brightest young minds continue to make UC their university of choice, and I am pleased to welcome all of these remarkable students this year,” UC President Janet Napolitano said in a press release.

Photo: University of California, Santa Barbara Admissions Demographics for Incoming Class of 2023

At UCSB, more than 37 percent (6,406) of freshmen and 48 percent (3,529) of the transfer students are the first in their family to head for university, meaning neither parent has a four-year college degree. This is a decrease of more than 1,000 freshmen and about 200 transfer students compared to last year. Additionally, 35 percent (5,699) of admitted freshmen are from low-income families and 50 percent (3,678) of transfers are low-income — just over 700 fewer freshmen and 200 fewer transfers compared to last year.

UCSB has bragging right as a college for first-generation students, establishing the Education Opportunity Program in 1966 specifically for first-generation and low-income students. The program now helps more than a third of the UCSB community, according to the program’s website.

International students were admitted to UCSB at a rate of 34 percent — 17,104 applicants to 5,925 admitted. Compared to the previous year, UCSB saw a 7 percent increase in the number of international students who were admitted, while the nine UC undergrad campuses registered decreases.

All data released by the UC can be viewed here.

