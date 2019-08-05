SBIFF Accepting Rosebud Applications Educational Program for Area College Students

Four years ago, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival added another facet to its swath of offerings — an educational experience for 10 area college students to immerse themselves in the world of film. Called Rosebud, the program features myriad opportunities including SBIFF’s Cinema Society 20+ screenings and Q&As with the filmmakers (September 2018–December 2018); small-group film analysis discussions led by SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling; and the chance to research and help develop study guides for films from the Cinema Society slate. Applications are now being accepted through August 31, 11:59 p.m. The program is free. See sbiff.org/rosebud.

Add to Favorites