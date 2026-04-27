Ryan Bingham Under The Stars in Solving Festival Theater

Fresh on the tail of his new release, “Blue Skies,” Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham is taking the stage in Solvang for an intimate live performance on Thursday, April 30, at the Solvang Festival Theater.

The one-night-only benefit event is in partnership with the Los Adobes de Los Rancheros Foundation, Golden Circle of Champions, and Solvang Theaterfest. These organizations are coming together to bring community and music to Solvang. The concert will benefit youth programs, historic preservation, and community initiatives throughout the Santa Ynez Valley.

Some may recognize Bingham from his role as Walker in Yellowstone. The authenticity that he brings to the stage matches that seen on the screen. He delivers a performance that is rooted in storytelling and the sound of the American West.

Ticket options include an elevated VIP experience or standard concert admission. The VIP ticket grants access to a pre-show reception with live music in the Theater Garden from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and premium assigned seating for the performance. General admission ticket holders can enter the theater beginning at 7:30 p.m.

To kick off the show at 8 p.m., there will be a spirited live auction. Some of the one-of-a-kind experiences include a Garth Brooks VIP concert getaway with luxury accommodations, a private Whiskey ‘N Rye food truck experience for 50 guests, exclusive travel and lifestyle packages including Hearst Castle, Reagan Ranch, The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, and more.

Bingham will follow with his acoustic performance. Tickets are available at SolvangTheaterfest.org or by calling (805) 686-1789.