Homeowners Financial Group Opens Santa Barbara Office

Homeowners Financial Group has opened a new branch location in Santa Barbara, and welcomes Austin Lampson as Branch Manager. Lampson brings over a decade of experience in the mortgage industry and will be running the new office, located downtown at 7 West Figueroa Street, Suite 200.

“We are excited to add Austin and her team to our growing family in California,” said Bill Rogers, President & CEO of Homeowners Financial Group. “Homeowners Financial Group is proud to be part of the Santa Barbara County community and are committed to making a positive impact on a variety of levels.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege to once again work alongside Austin and her team,” said Nelson De León, Director of Capital Markets of Homeowners Financial Group.

Lampson was honored as a Top 1% Mortgage Originator and Top 200 Mortgage Originator in America 2018 by Mortgage Executive Magazine, and ranked #34 of 200 Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide. She is a “Best of Santa Barbara” winner for 2017 and 2018 from the Santa Barbara Independent.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of the HFG family,” said Lampson. “Our industry is changing, and it’s important to me to align with a company that sees a mortgage as a financial strategy for our clients’ success. Many places talk about culture, but HFG lives it. My team and I are honored to serve our community in a greater capacity by being a part of the HFG team.”

Lampson’s office is the eighth Homeowners Financial Group hub in the state. Homeowners Financial Group, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has 32 branches in 12 states and is licensed to do business in 29 states.

For more information, visit www.austinlampson.com.

