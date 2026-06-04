Q: Marsha, I recently read an article in the Wall Street Journal called “The Case Against 30-Year Mortgages.” I have always accepted that a 30-year mortgage is the best way to finance home purchases, but this article made a strong argument against it. What are your thoughts?

A: “The Case Against 30-Year Mortgages” is a great article by Patrick M. Brenner. It was in the Opinion section of the WSJ dated October 8, 2025. I’ve always considered the 30-year mortgage as the gold standard. Yet I’m beginning to think that we as a country need to give this mortgage a second or third look. As Mr. Brenner asks, does it serve the citizens or the financial institutions who operate this type of mortgage?

The 30-year mortgage is a uniquely American way of financing a home purchase. According to Mr. Brenner, “It’s an insidious financial instrument so predatory and deceptive that it has warped the housing market for nearly a century.”

He states that the 30-year mortgage was a product of our government’s central planning nearly a century ago. It was created during the Depression-era reforms. Institutions such as the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) all came into existence at that time. Before the creation of the 30-year mortgage, houses were purchased for all cash or cash with a balloon payment loan.

The Depression created so much suffering and so many foreclosures that the government felt it had to help make home ownership available to more people. It did that, but at a cost. Buyers’ purchasing power increased by lowering the monthly payment. The positive is that more people were able to purchase a home. The negative is that housing demand increased and the price of housing started to go up.

The advantage to this mortgage is that the monthly payments are artificially low over a long time period. The disadvantage is that the homeowner ends up paying nearly double the home’s value in interest. This is not felt by the homeowner because the cost is spread over a long time period. The purchaser is more concerned about their monthly cash flow than they are about the true cost of the house over the 30-year time period. This “affordability” in the form of low monthly payments has not only caused home prices to increase at a steady pace, but it has also helped to drain wealth away from home buyers.

How do people in other countries finance home ownership? It varies, but it generally involves cash purchases or shorter-term loans at varying percentage rates, much like our adjustable-rate mortgages.

There are good alternatives to the 30-year mortgage. There are reputable adjustable-rate mortgages; those without the unethically low “teaser rates” are great alternatives. Another alternative is the 15-year or the 20-year mortgage. Yes, payments will be slightly higher, but the consumer is building equity quickly and will own the home sooner.

The problem is the 30-year mortgage’s low monthly payment has distorted perception over reality. The perception is low monthly payments and affordability versus the reality of your wealth being drained away over 30 years of interest payments.

Are we so locked into the 30-year mortgage that there is no escape? It could be difficult, as the mortgages feed into an established system. As soon as your 30-year mortgage transaction closes, it is bundled with thousands of other mortgages and sold to a government sponsored entity (GSE), such as Fannie Mae. These mortgage-backed securities are viewed as a safe investment. Investors scoop them up at a quick pace. This frees up money and allows banks and investors to finance even more loans and properties. It is a huge, circular business. Finding an alternative to the 30-year mortgage is a conversation worth having.

Marsha Gray has worked in Santa Barbara real estate for more than 25 years. She has expanded her knowledge into all aspects of the real estate market. At Sun Coast Real Estate, she serves her clients’ real estate and finance needs. To read more of Marsha’s Q&A articles, visit marshagraysbhomes.com. Contact Marsha at (805) 252-7093 or marshagraysb@gmail.com. DRE# 012102130; NMLS #1982164.