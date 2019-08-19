Celebrating 50 Years of SBHS Class of 1969

Photo: Courtesy Santa Barbara High School

The SBHS Class of 1969 will be enjoying a dinner dance on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Carriage House Museum at 129 Castillo Street, SB 93111. Festivities begin with no-host cocktails at 5:00 pm, followed by dinner, dancing, and a performance by The Duquanes, a very popular 60’s band from Santa Barbara. Friends of the Class of 1969 are also invited to attend. Reservations are required. The Class of 1969 also will kick off the weekend with its traditional cocktail party at Harry’s Plaza on Friday, September 13, at 6 PM. For more information and reservations, please go to the website: https://www.sbhsclassof69.com/

