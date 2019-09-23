Health Marjorie Luke Speaker Series Is the Antidote to Today’s Negativity ‘Mind, Body & Soul’ Brings In Acclaimed Experts on Regaining Inner Peace

Like so many of us, Rod Lathim was feeling ground down by the soul-sucking toxicity of today’s America. “I wasn’t balanced, I wasn’t healthy, and I certainly wasn’t happy,” he said. “I realized I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t keep swimming in this lake of negativity.”

So Lathim, board president and producer at The Marjorie Luke Theatre, started thinking about an antidote. He began looking to the people who could help him tweak his daily routines and thought processes and get him back to a better place. And he wanted to share their expertise with others who may be struggling.

Lathim has organized the theater’s very first speaker series, called Mind, Body & Soul, which had its first installment with author Dave Mochel on September 17 and will continue with multiple speakers and events through 2020. Mochel delivered a talk called “Practicing a Peaceful & Powerful Life in an Anxious & Divided World” with his characteristically pragmatic, left-brained messaging, Lathim explained.

The audience took notes, and Mochel offered to email his presentation to anyone who wanted it. “This is practical, usable stuff,” Lathim said. “I asked every speaker to give the audience tangible takeaways.” It was a hit. “Supremely inspirational,” said one audience member. “Informative, enlightening, and educational,” said another.

Mochel will come back on October 1 for “Kindness, Gratitude, and Awe: The Neuroscience Behind the Benefits” and again on October 15 for “Making Every Day Count.” There’s also a spiritual element to the series, Lathim said. “There’s something for everyone.” Last Tuesday, life coach Pamala Oslie spoke about how to tune into your personal energy, and on October 8 she’ll address shaping your life by intention. Tickets for each event are $22.

In February, Noah benShea, a globally recognized philosopher and author, will give a talk, and in March, author and success expert Debra Poneman will discuss how inner silence is the foundation for outer achievement.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit luketheatre.org.

