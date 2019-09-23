Film Review | Ad Astra Sci-Fi Drama is Visually Breathtaking Slow Burn

Exploring space and existential issues in father-son relationships, James Gray’s sci-fi drama Ad Astra tells of a dauntless voyage by astronaut Roy McBride, played somberly by Brad Pitt. McBride journeys through space and uncovers the dark reality of an ill fated mission his father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), took 30 years prior. Pitt embodies a multifaceted character whose developmental arc offers a strong emotional component for audience members to latch onto. Beautifully shot and composed, Ad Astra is visually breathtaking and extremely dramatic. And although the narrative is a slow burn that requires dedication from viewers, the story resonates on many levels and is worthwhile.

